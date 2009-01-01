Home | World | Africa | Govt to upgrade 98 000km road network
Mnangagwa, doctors head for another clash
Zec commissioners safe: Polad

Govt to upgrade 98 000km road network



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 14 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube yesterday said government was implementing a road development programme which sought to upgrade a 98 133km road network.

Ncube said, as part of Zimbabwe's thrust towards development and economic reforms, the initiative will open investment opportunities in previously inaccessible areas across the country.

He said as at October 15, $464 606 906 had been availed from the fiscus, drawing some resources from the 2% intermediated money transfer tax.

"This amount excludes support from the road fund (from the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration) which mainly targets maintenance programmes implemented by road authorities, that is the Department of Roads, District Development Fund and local authorities," he said in a statement.

Ncube said road infrastructure was arguably the most important of all Zimbabwe's public assets as it contributed to economic development and growth while providing access to opportunities such as employment, health and education services.

The Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway is one of the roads that are being upgraded.

Along the Harare-Mutare Highway, a 14km stretch from Bromley to Surrey near Marondera is being dualised while the design process of the interchange at Mbudzi roundabout in Harare is 30% complete.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 137