Home | World | Africa | Zec commissioners safe: Polad
Govt to upgrade 98 000km road network
'Mnangagwa holds keys to removal of sanctions'

Zec commissioners safe: Polad



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
THE Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) has not spoken about pushing out Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) commissioners, but will instead retreat to Nyanga next week to discuss sanctions.

Polad co-chairperson, retired Justice Selo Nare dismissed suggestions by NCA president Lovemore Madhuku that the political negotiations would result in the ouster of Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba and her team and replace them with new people.

"I think it was an individual opinion. We went into that at our last meeting and Mr Madhuku when he made that statement was talking on behalf of his party, not the opinion of Polad," he said.

Justice Nare said, instead, Polad, which is made out of 18 presidential candidates accompanied by three assistants, will be going to the resort town of Nyanga to discuss sanctions.

"We are now on the second leg, where we will be dealing with issues that pertain to governance.

From there, one of the areas that we will deal with is that of the economy," he said.

"The parties are going to deal with the economy with the advice from other groups that come in. We will be able to cover a lot of ground. Next week we will be going to Troutbeck to look at the outlying things that we have missed. But the area we are going to be looking at is that of Zidera [Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act] and be able to discuss how we can approach the people who have imposed sanctions on us."

Madhuku insisted that he would be pushing to ensure that a Zec that can inspire confidence to elections can be set up in a manner that does not leave the appointment of the body to the President.

"Why else would we be in Polad if it's not to lay a ground that will ensure that never again we have disputed elections? We are not there to agree with Zanu PF, I can assure you and those who think Polad will not achieve anything, will see that we have teeth and they will bite," he said.

Nelson Chamisa's MDC has refused to join the political talks and called them a choir with no stamina or desire to bring any change.

Justice Nare, however, said it was time Chamisa and others joined the talks because they were progressive and would bring the desired change.

The Polad principals joined Acting President Kembo Mohadi for the monthly clean-up campaign in Harare yesterday.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 137