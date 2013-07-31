Home | World | Africa | Mujuru property goes under the hammer

FORMER vice president Joice Mujuru's combine harvester worth over US$200 000 is set to go under the hammer on Wednesday after the High Court recently removed from the roll her application challenging an order for the attachment of the property to settle a debt owed to a local agriculture company.

Mujuru through her lawyer Gloria Sithole had filed an application challenging the sale of her property pending an application for rescission of judgment.

In the application, Mujuru and her company Ruzirun Investments (Private) Limited were the applicants, while Peppy Motors (Private) Limited, trading as Agritech, Sabrina and Tony Sarpo and the Sheriff were cited as respondents.

However, High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero removed the matter from the roll after ruling that the application was similar to another in which Mujuru sought rescission of judgment.

Following this decision by the court, Mujuru's combine harvester is set to be auctioned on Wednesday.

Litigation against Mujuru emerged from a $350 000 loan agreement which Agritech entered into with a local bank in 2012 for the purchase of tractors. The maturity date for the loan was July 31, 2013 and the Sarpos bound themselves as sureties.

