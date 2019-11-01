Home | World | Africa | GZU postpones graduation ceremony
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) has postponed its 13th graduation ceremony which initially had been scheduled for November 01, 2019.

The graduation ceremony will now be held on the following day, Saturday November 02, 2019 at the GZU Main Campus Sports Arena.

The graduation ceremony was postponed in line with some challenges which the university is going through.

When contacted for comment, GZU Public Relations Officer, Anderson Chipatiso confirmed the postponement but could not shed more light on the reason for the postponement.

"We just decided to postpone the graduation ceremony due to some logistic challenges but nothing has been changed apart from the date," said Chipatiso.

