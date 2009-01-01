Grace Mugabe defends $2m defamation suit
- 4 hours 40 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The widow of the former president Robert Mugabe sued the Lebanese businessman for allegedly failing to deliver a 100-carat diamond ring worth $1,35 million. Grace ordered the ring in 2015 to celebrate her 20-year wedding anniversary.
As a result of the tiff, Grace went on to seize Hamed's three homes in Avondale with the police's assistance.
In the latest application, Hamed cited Grace, Goreraza, police officers Kennedy Fero and Nyambo Viera and commissioner-general of police Godwin Matanga as respondents.
He said between October 2016 and December 2017, Grace and Goreraza, caused to be published a statement in connection with the diamond ring saga, claiming that he had breached the terms and conditions of the deal.
However, Grace and Goreraza defended the court challenge through a special plea, claiming the complaints by Hamed were premised on the actions or omissions perpetrated by Fero, Viera and the commissioner-general of police. She further said the court process was initiated out of the prescribed time.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles