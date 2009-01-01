Home | World | Africa | Grace Mugabe defends $2m defamation suit

FORMER first lady Grace Mugabe has defended a $2 million lawsuit filed against her and her son Russel Goreraza by Lebanese businessman Jamal Hamed, who accuses the two of defaming him during a legal battle in a diamond ring deal that went wrong.

The widow of the former president Robert Mugabe sued the Lebanese businessman for allegedly failing to deliver a 100-carat diamond ring worth $1,35 million. Grace ordered the ring in 2015 to celebrate her 20-year wedding anniversary.

As a result of the tiff, Grace went on to seize Hamed's three homes in Avondale with the police's assistance.

In the latest application, Hamed cited Grace, Goreraza, police officers Kennedy Fero and Nyambo Viera and commissioner-general of police Godwin Matanga as respondents.

He said between October 2016 and December 2017, Grace and Goreraza, caused to be published a statement in connection with the diamond ring saga, claiming that he had breached the terms and conditions of the deal.

However, Grace and Goreraza defended the court challenge through a special plea, claiming the complaints by Hamed were premised on the actions or omissions perpetrated by Fero, Viera and the commissioner-general of police. She further said the court process was initiated out of the prescribed time.

