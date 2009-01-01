Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe eyes increased innovation systems for industry
Zimbabwe eyes increased innovation systems for industry



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 41 minutes ago
The  government is partnering the private sector and the academia in coming up with an innovation roadmap to boost the industrialisation of the economy.

An Atlas Convention expected to transform the innovation agenda in Zimbabwe was launched this Thursday.

Chairman of the convention, Mr Tamuka Macheka said innovation is important in the development of the economy.

"We are taking this initiative seriously for the betterment of this economy in the short to long term,"he said.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Chairman for Research and Development, Dr Rangarirai Dadirai said the convention will set the stage for a more diversified industry.

"What is lacking at the moment is that platform for a diversified industry base to unlock value from raw materials,"said Dr Dadirai.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Fanuel Tagwira said universities and colleges are committed to innovations for industry and commerce.

"Our universities are forging ahead with innovation strategies and we believe this will add value to the economy and industry," said Professor Tagwira.

The Atlas Convention also seeks to further open up opportunities for industrial development and construction of innovation hubs.

