Teachers to attend school only 2 days a week

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association have announced that its members will only be able to report for week on Mondays and Fridays only until the government has addressed their salary grievances.

In a statement issued on Wednesday ZIMTA said: Our members will not report for work on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays.

The association cited the erosion of value of their members' salaries and the continued increase of basic commodities.

The government has refused to give in to the salary demands of the civil servants.

Read the full statement below:

