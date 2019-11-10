Home | World | Africa | Mapeza claim first Chippa win of season

Chippa United recorded their first win of the season as William Twala scored a second-half brace to secure a 2-0 triumph over AmaZulu at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday evening.

The match kicked off at a high tempo with Chippa firing wide of the mark inside the first minute of play, before Lehlohonolo Majoro headed over the bar at the opposite end of the pitch just one minute later.

And, after that bright start, the bulk of the chances would come from set pieces later in the half.

Chippa earned a free-kick in a good position outside the AmaZulu box in the 12th minute, but the resulting shot on goal was snapped up by goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

Usuthu were awarded their own free-kick six minutes later, and Siyethemba Sithebe's cross managed to find Bongi Ntuli, who headed straight at the 'keeper.

The hosts fashioned one last chance just after the half-hour mark, but the referee waved away their appeals for a penalty after the ball appeared to strike a defender's arm.

The deadlock was eventually broken after the break, Twala finding the back of the net with a deflected strike that left Mbatha wrong-footed in the AmaZulu goal.

Any hopes of securing a late draw were extinguishing four minutes remaining in regulation time, Twala stepping up to bag his second of the evening.

The result leaves Chippa rooted to the foot of the table on seven points, although they are now just four points behind the 14th-placed AmaZulu.

