Chamisa's MDC bans Bulawayo Mayor and 5 councillors

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 15 hours 22 minutes ago
AS infighting continues to rock MDC Alliance in Bulawayo, the province has banned Mayor Clr Solomon Mnguni and five other councillors from accessing the party offices for renewing Bulawayo City Council Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube's contract.

Clr Mguni, confirmed in a report by Sunday News, that Mr Christopher Dube's contract had been extended by a further five years after endorsement by councillors.

The general purposes council committee voted six to one in favour of extending Mr Dube's contract.

MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson Mr Swithern Chirowodza confirmed the ban saying the councillors will only be allowed to access party offices when they reverse Mr Dube's contract renewal

More to follow........

