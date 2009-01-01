Govt to pay 53% of exam fees
- 15 hours 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Government is going to pay 53 percent of the June and November examination fees for all candidates in public schools, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema has said.Minister Mathema said Government had already released $150 million towards preparations of the examinations. Parents will foot the remainder. He said Government, Local Authority and non-profit mission schools will be the only ones to benefit.
"I would now like to advise all parents and guardians in Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced levels. Government will be contributing 53 percent of the examination fees in public schools while parents and guardians will take up 47 percent," he said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 143