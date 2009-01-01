Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa swears in 3-member tribunal to probe Supreme court judge

A THREE-member tribunal has been sworn in by His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa to enquire into the Supreme Court Judge, Francis Bere's fitness to continue holding judicial office following his suspension over allegations that he interfered with a pending civil court case involving the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) and his relatives.

Retired Judge Simbi Mubako was appointed as chair of the tribunal and the other members of the tribunal are Advocates Rekai Maphosa and Takawira Nzombe.

Speaking after the ceremony, the chair of the tribunal, Rtd. Judge Mubako said they have hit the ground running.

"We are starting today laying the foundation but proper work will start anytime this week or next week," said Retired Judge Mubako.

He said the completion of the investigations will depend on the complexity of the case.

"We are do not know how long it will take. It will depend on evidence attained from the investigations and since we are just starting now, we do not know how complex the case is," added Retired Judge Mubako.

Mubako also spoke about the key tenets of a judge, emphasizing on some of the things that his team will look into during the inquiry.

"A lot is expected of a judge. A judge is supposed to be a fit and proper person who upholds the dignity of the court and the dignity of justice in general meaning the person should be leading in virtue," he said

Justice Bere faces allegations of interfering with a pending court case and was automatically suspended from duty pending the outcome of the tribunal's investigation.

Justice Bere reportedly of meddled in a civil case involving the Zimbabwe National Road Administration and his relatives.

The supreme court judge is said to have telephoned Zinara lawyer, Itai Ndudzo of Mutamangira and Associates, asking him to consider settling a civil dispute pitting Zinara and Fremus Enterprises (owned by the judge's relatives).

The complaint was first raised before Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza during a court hearing before Ndudzo was asked to make the complaint in writing.

