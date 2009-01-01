Home | World | Africa | Econet hikes data tarrifs by 23%
Econet hikes data tarrifs by 23%



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 18 hours 16 minutes ago
Econet Wireless on Wednesday raised its data prices by 23 percent, as the Zimbabwe dollar continues its slide.

According to ZimTechreview, the company said its voice tariffs remained unchanged.

Econet, Zimbabwe's biggest mobile phone network with 11 million subscribers, did not give reasons for the tariff increase.

The local currency was on course Wednesday to breach the 1:40 on the parallel currency market to the United States dollar, as triple-digit inflation continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

Econet's popular daily bundle data service will see their customers pay $7 for 40 MB, while the highest package on offer, 1,200 MB, will now set back their customers by $80, up from $65.

Econet has been steadily hiking data prices since announcing in July last year, a month after Zimbabwe banned use of foreign currencies and switched back to a local currency, that it would take "drastic measures" if the impacts of severe rolling blackouts cannot be resolved, adding that the power cuts had left its operation unsustainable.

Econet's rivals NetOne and Telecel, who offer cheaper services by comparison, are also expected to review their prices.

Zimbabweans are grapping with numerous crises, from fuel, maize meal and foreign currency shortages to soaring inflation which has shrivelled salaries.

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

