Chinotimba explains the name Buruwayo

Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu-PF) caused controversy in the National Assembly on Tuesday after turning up with three bags of 10kg maize meal branded 'Buruwayo Roller Meal'.
Chinotimba said this is not a deliberate misspelling of Bulawayo."My father is called Buruwayo, and I've branded the mealie-meal as Buruwayo. Bulawayo is spelt differently, so my company is called Buruwayo Milling Company, it is producing Buruwayo Roller Meal and I have brought to this House samples," Chinotimba said.
Chinotimba told MPs that he had decided to assist his constituents "in giving them mealie-meal," which is in short supply countrywide as millers hold out for better prices amid moves by the government to keep prices down.
