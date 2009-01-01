Home | World | Africa | Chinotimba explains the name Buruwayo
Chinotimba explains the name Buruwayo



  18 hours 20 minutes ago
Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu-PF) caused controversy in the National Assembly on Tuesday after turning up with three bags of 10kg maize meal branded 'Buruwayo Roller Meal'.

Chinotimba said this is not a deliberate misspelling of Bulawayo.

"My father is called Buruwayo, and I've branded the mealie-meal as Buruwayo. Bulawayo is spelt differently, so my company is called Buruwayo Milling Company, it is producing Buruwayo Roller Meal and I have brought to this House samples," Chinotimba said.

Chinotimba told MPs that he had decided to assist his constituents "in giving them mealie-meal," which is in short supply countrywide as millers hold out for better prices amid moves by the government to keep prices down.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

