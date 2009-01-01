38% Zimbabweans under-qualified for their jobs, says ILO
A survey of 114 countries was carried out where Zimbabwe is among a group of low-income countries with high number of people who are under-qualified for their jobs.
"Under-education is more common and more serious in low-income countries than elsewhere, while over-education is more prevalent in high-income countries," the report read.
"Zimbabwe's share of over-educated is 13 percent and share of under-educated is 38 percent."
"These statistics are not peculiar to Zimbabwe alone as it is the same trend with neighbouring countries. Zambia, which is in the lower-middle-income economy, has 14 percent of its workforce over-educated while 39 percent being under-educated.
"Regional counterparts classified as upper-middle-income economy like Botswana has 12 percent over-educated and 48 percent under-educated, with Namibia having 17 percent over-educated and 48 percent under-educated, while South Africa has 30 percent over-educated and 21 percent undereducated work force."
