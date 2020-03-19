Home | World | Africa | Ultimatum for ministers, MPs over undeclared assets

PARLIAMENT yesterday gave an ultimatum of Thursday next week for all legislators and ministers to declare their assets.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda told legislators that they must comply with the country's laws.

"Two hundred and forty fours MPs have declared their assets, while 26 MPs have not declared their assets, which represents 9,7 percent. In the Senate, 73 senators have declared, which is 91,25 percent, while seven senators have not declared their assets, which represents 8,75 percent.

"The figures are inclusive of honourable ministers and all members.

"All honourable members who have not yet declared their assets will be given until Thursday, 19th March 2020 to comply," Mudenda said

Mudenda said those who fail to comply would be investigated by the privileges committee.

This comes after MDC-T MP Priscilla Misiharambwi-Mushonga last week asked the speaker to demand compliance from the lawmakers.

Parliament last year adopted a code of conduct which requires MPs to disclose assets in and outside Zimbabwe, both movable and immovable.

Section 198 of the Constitution requires that all public officers disclose their assets, and it also says a code of conduct must be observed by public officers in observance of good corporate governance.

Section 198 (d) reads: "An Act of Parliament must provide measures to enforce the provisions, including measures like providing for the disciplining of persons who contravene the provisions of this chapter or of any code of conduct."

Meanwhile, Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa yesterday demanded that the government gives MPs salaries and allowances indexed to the interbank rate.

"When we came to Parliament we were given US$2 000 (as salaries) and US$75 as sitting allowance. We must be given this money according to the interbank rate.

"Legislators are failing to pay school fees for their children. Parliament must consider giving money which is being paid for accommodation to ministers so that they can build their houses," Mliswa said.

In his response, Mudenda said he met with chief whips from the MDC and Zanu-PF and were looking into matters affecting the welfare of legislators.

