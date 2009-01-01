Home | World | Africa | US blacklists Mnangagwa allies
Zimbabwe churches reject Constitutional Amendment Bill
Mnangagwa's wife gets class one drivers licence

US blacklists Mnangagwa allies



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe's state security minister and its ambassador to Tanzania, the U.S. Treasury Department said, accusing them of human rights abuses, including directing an attack on peaceful protesters.

Owen Ncube, Zimbabwe's state security minister, was blacklisted over accusations that he ordered security services to abduct and mistreat members of the opposition, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on Anselem Sanyatwe, Zimbabwe's ambassador to Tanzania, accusing him of directing security forces to attack protesters during demonstrations after the 2018 elections, when he was commander of the National Army's Presidential Guard Brigade.

The sanctions freeze any U.S.-held assets of the two officials and generally prohibit Americans from doing business with them.

Ncube and Sanyatwe were previously barred in 2019 by the State Department from entering the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Wednesday urged Zimbabwe's government "to immediately end state-sponsored violence including against peaceful protesters, civil society, labour leaders and members of the opposition in Zimbabwe, and to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and abuse."

Six protesters and bystanders died and dozens were injured in 2018 in violence following delays in announcing results that made Emmerson Mnangagwa the first elected head of state since Robert Mugabe's removal from power.

"Political and military leaders in Zimbabwe have repeatedly used violence to silence political dissent and peaceful protests," Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 143