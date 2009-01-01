Home | World | Africa | Zanu PF activists demand party cards from govt food aid beneficiaries in Murewa
Digital health solution to Africa's healthcare challenges
Mwonzora not plotting to oust Chamisa

Zanu PF activists demand party cards from govt food aid beneficiaries in Murewa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zanu PF activists in Murewa North recently reportedly demanded his party cards from the government's food aid programme beneficiaries.

Zimbabwe Peace Project in its latest report revealed that Zanu PF ward Chairperson in Murewa Lovemore Mhuteyebani and  former Zanu PF Councillor Sheppard Femai demanded Zanu PF cards from people who were attending a food distribution programme at the centre.

"On 8 February Zanu PF activists in Murewa North violated villagers' political rights at Ruware Magaba Shopping Centre Ward 30. During a food aid distribution exercise Zanu PF Ward Chairperson, Lovemore Mhuteyebani and former Zanu PF Councillor Sheppard Femai instructed beneficiaries to produce their Zanu PF membership cards," ZPP reported.

"The request came after the two activists who were in charge of the distribution demanded that beneficiaries prove that they supported Zanu PF. They then harassed and intimidated villagers and took turns to demean MDC activists."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 131