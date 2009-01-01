Home | World | Africa | Zanu PF activists demand party cards from govt food aid beneficiaries in Murewa

Zanu PF activists in Murewa North recently reportedly demanded his party cards from the government's food aid programme beneficiaries.

Zimbabwe Peace Project in its latest report revealed that Zanu PF ward Chairperson in Murewa Lovemore Mhuteyebani and former Zanu PF Councillor Sheppard Femai demanded Zanu PF cards from people who were attending a food distribution programme at the centre.

"On 8 February Zanu PF activists in Murewa North violated villagers' political rights at Ruware Magaba Shopping Centre Ward 30. During a food aid distribution exercise Zanu PF Ward Chairperson, Lovemore Mhuteyebani and former Zanu PF Councillor Sheppard Femai instructed beneficiaries to produce their Zanu PF membership cards," ZPP reported.

"The request came after the two activists who were in charge of the distribution demanded that beneficiaries prove that they supported Zanu PF. They then harassed and intimidated villagers and took turns to demean MDC activists."

