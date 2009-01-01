Zanu PF activists demand party cards from govt food aid beneficiaries in Murewa
- 9 hours 27 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Zimbabwe Peace Project in its latest report revealed that Zanu PF ward Chairperson in Murewa Lovemore Mhuteyebani and former Zanu PF Councillor Sheppard Femai demanded Zanu PF cards from people who were attending a food distribution programme at the centre."On 8 February Zanu PF activists in Murewa North violated villagers' political rights at Ruware Magaba Shopping Centre Ward 30. During a food aid distribution exercise Zanu PF Ward Chairperson, Lovemore Mhuteyebani and former Zanu PF Councillor Sheppard Femai instructed beneficiaries to produce their Zanu PF membership cards," ZPP reported.
"The request came after the two activists who were in charge of the distribution demanded that beneficiaries prove that they supported Zanu PF. They then harassed and intimidated villagers and took turns to demean MDC activists."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles