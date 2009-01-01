Home | World | Africa | East Instant Pot Orange Chicken: A Mom's Impression

There are many health benefits of chicken. Improved appetite, healthier bones and heart, and stronger muscles are just to name a few. There are various ways to prepare chicken to make it even healthier and tastier. One particular recipe that comes to mind is one that mothers around the world utilize to feed their families. Below, you will discover more about the recipe and why it is so popular.

Quick And Easy

The recipe is quick and easy, taking approximately 30 minutes to prep, cook, and pressurize. Moms are busy taking care of their families but they always take the time to prepare healthy meals. Unfortunately, too many moms rely on fast foods to feed their children, which is not in the least healthy. While homemade meals are healthier, they can also be time-consuming. But, not this chicken recipe. Feed your family wholesome chicken and all the fixing in less than 30 minutes with this simple and quick recipe.

Satisfying

At the end of the day, you have to remember that most recipes are not satisfying. They'll fill you up briefly but leave you wanting more before you know it. Since you're going to be cooking for multiple people, you'll want to make sure that you're able to satisfy them all. This is why you should think about going with this unique chicken recipe. It'll make a big difference for your family. This type of chicken will satisfy everyone. It is delicious and fulfilling. You can guarantee that everyone will feel full.

On top of that, they won't come back asking for more. This recipe can keep your family satisfied for many hours ensuring you won't have to cook again. If you want a delicious, satisfying meal, you have to choose chicken. This type of chicken will do the trick and ensure that your family members are happy with your decision.

Healthy Ingredients

You will need to begin with a list of ingredients, some of which you may already have stored away in your cupboard. Soy sauce, granulated and brown sugars, ginger grated very fine, orange juice, garlic minced, chili paste, boneless chicken breasts, peanut oil, water, orange zest, rice vinegar, sesame seeds, green onions, and cornstarch. Once you collect your ingredients, you should have enough left over for the next time, excluding chicken and orange juice. Those you will need to buy fresh.

Most of the ingredients in this recipe are rich in protein, nutrients, and vitamins. Plus, the way the meal is prepared will help make it even healthier. Preparing chicken in a pressure cooker results in healthier meals, unlike frying.

Pressure Cooker

Ultimately, you have to use a pressure cooker to prepare this meal. Don't worry. Cooking with a pressure cooker will prove to be quick and easy. The only downside is that you have to be cautious. Pressure cookers are slightly dangerous. Therefore, you'll need to keep a close eye on the food at all times. It is important to familiarize yourself with the pressure cooker that you're going to be using. Doing so will ensure that you're able to take advantage of the safety features.

That will minimize the risk while ensuring you're able to prepare the meal perfectly. Once you've figured out how to make this meal in a pressure cooker, you'll be able to cook a lot of meals this way. That will make your job significantly easier than you could ever imagine.

Directions

When you're ready to begin, you'll want to start by adding in some of your ingredients to the instant pot. You should add the chicken, oil, and garlic. Remember to use the sautee setting on the machine and cook the chicken until it is brown. While you're at it, you'll want to sprinkle salt and pepper into the mixture. This will give it more taste and ensure that everyone loves the finished product. Once the chicken has turned brown, you'll want to add some tomato sauce, brown sugar, soy sauce, and orange juice to the pot.

It is pertinent to mix well. This mixture will ensure that the chicken tastes delicious. Next, you should close the lid and the quick-release valve. Switch the setting to normal and set the pressure to high. Allow the combination at least 7 minutes to cook. This should be plentiful. Once you've done that, you'll be able to release the steam and open the lid. Before stopping, you should dissolve cornstarch in water. Pour that into the pot and stir thoroughly. This will allow the sauce to thicken.

There are many excellent ways to serve orange chicken. You can mix it with rice, orange zest, and green onions. Or, you can experiment until you find something you love. Remember that this meal will take 10 minutes to prepare and 7 minutes to cook. It is quick and easy.

How To Serve It?

You really cannot go wrong with how you serve orange chicken. You can serve it with rice or steam veggies, such as carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and sweet peppers. It really does not matter what you serve the chicken with as long as it is displayed on the plat properly. Place the chicken beside or on top of the rice, with a garnish and extra juice poured across the top. This display will not only look beautiful but also appetizing. This will be one meal your family will remember for a long. In fact, they may want to share pictures of the meal with their friends.

Summary

Ultimately, there are many delicious meals you can make for your loved ones. Nevertheless, not all of them are going to be quick and easy. For the easiest results, you'll want to try going with an easy instant pot recipe. This will ensure that you're able to get the meal cooked quickly and conveniently. You'll want to choose this type of chicken as well. Doing so will ensure that every member of your family will be able to enjoy the meal. Plus, they'll be satisfied to the fullest. You can't lose with this meal. It is quick, easy, convenient, and fulfilling. Suffice to say, it'll put a smile on everyone's face.

