Komichi to die in MDC

MDC secretary for presidential affairs Morgen Komichi has denied rumours that he has quit the opposition party, vowing to "die and be buried" by the party.

Last week, an unsigned letter alleged to have been generated by Komichi went viral on social media, with MDC opponents alleging growing rifts between party leader Nelson Chamisa and some party bigwigs.

But Komichi, who has been conspicuous with his absence at most MDC events across the country, has denied authoring the resignation letter, insisting there was no rift between him and Chamisa.

In a 48-second video which originated from the MDC communications department, Komichi said he had not resigned from the party he helped to form two decades ago.

"There have been a lot of media speculations. I have seen a letter purported to have been written by me. Actually, the letter which circulated on the social media had no signature, with a wrong spelling of my name Morgen. An hour later, I saw it had a signature. That's the work of the enemy. It was not done by me," Komichi said.

"I am just one person who will never resign from MDC. Otherwise, if I am to die today, I will be buried by MDC."

The party has accused Zanu-PF of sponsoring rogue elements to cause divisions in its rank and file to ostensibly destroy the opposition party before the 2023 elections.

