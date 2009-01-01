Home | World | Africa | Macheso officially hands over ECD block

SUNGURA kingpin Alick Macheso has officially handed over an Early Childhood Development (ECD) block at his former school Enterprise Primary today.

Macheso built the school with the help of Enhanced Mortgaging and House (EMH).

Speaking at the ceremony Macheso said EMH was at the fore-front in spearheading the building of the block.

"Today is the day we are finally handing over the block to the school, l approached EMH as their brand ambassador and told them that l have plans to built a block in Shamva and they agreed to assist me in building this block," Macheso said.

"For me to be where l am today l was assisted and even up to today l am being assisted hence l should also assist others so by building this block l know it will help our future leaders."

Macheso who is paying fees for 109 pupils at the school said Red cross have pledged to pay fees for the same less previledged pupils this year.

Rachicco construction manager Wellington Chikoore popularly known as Chicco paid Rtgs $3150 for seven less previledged pupils for the whole year, while four music promoters pledged to pay fees for 10 pupils.

Macheso was accompanied by fellow musicians Zimdancehall chanter Freeman, Progress Chipfumo,Selmor Mtukudzi and Simon Mutambi.

Mutambi who is regarded as Macheso's copycat testified that he was inspired by Macheso and from his childhood he has admired the sungura ace and wanted to be close to him.

"Since my primary education l have always been a Macheso admirer when teacher asked what do u want to do when you grow up l would say l want to be Macheso," Mutambi said while drawing laughter from revellers.

"I am struggling financially but Macheso has always rendered his support and for now l do not need money for recording because my brother Macheso is there for me."

