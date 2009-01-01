Chamisa did it again and again
Papa I would like to tell you that you will be having a problem soon.Being a leader does not mean you have all the powers. The best sit down with your staff and get their story before taking action. It like you believe in what you have been told. If you don't take action now, it will be too late next time.
The problem is that Chamisa want things to be done his way. Ubukhosi ngamazolo ndoda take note.
Stop this nonsense now.
