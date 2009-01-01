Global Fund boss visits gay people in Bulawayo
The Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands has visited gays and lesbians in Bulawayo after the tours he conducted in health institutions and the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport.
Sands visited the homosexuals after the last tour of various institutions before leaving the city.Sands had on Wednesday visited Mpilo, United Bulawayo Hospitals and the airport in Bulawayo to assess the situation in relation to issues of health in the advent of the current feared corona virus that has claimed some lives in other countries.
Global Fund announced that is is releasing the sum of US$25 million towards the corona virus fighting
