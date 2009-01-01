Home | World | Africa | Geologist jailed for assaulting a cop with machete
A 47-YEAR-OLD bogus Glendale geologist was yesterday sentenced to 8 months in prison by a Concession magistrate for resisting arrest and assaulting a cop with a machete.

Cephas Irabi of house number 1015 Rujeko in Glendale pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Nyasha Machiriori who sentenced him to 16 months behind bars and conditionally suspended another 8 months.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on February 11 Irabi was approached by a police officer Michael Jachara who wanted to arrest him on fraud charges.

Irabi resisted arrest and pulled a machete which he used to assault the cop.

However his plan could not work and  he was arrested and dragged to court.

The machete was forfeited to the state.

