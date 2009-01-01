Geologist jailed for assaulting a cop with machete
- 12 hours 51 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Cephas Irabi of house number 1015 Rujeko in Glendale pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Nyasha Machiriori who sentenced him to 16 months behind bars and conditionally suspended another 8 months.
Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on February 11 Irabi was approached by a police officer Michael Jachara who wanted to arrest him on fraud charges.
Irabi resisted arrest and pulled a machete which he used to assault the cop.
However his plan could not work and he was arrested and dragged to court.
The machete was forfeited to the state.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles