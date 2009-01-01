Home | World | Africa | Mutsvangwa takes Biti to task

Zanu-PF Politburo member Chris Mutsvangwa last night took MDC-Alliance vice president Mr Tendai Biti to task for inviting illegal sanctions that have ravaged the country's economy.

In a highly-charged panel discussion hosted by Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) in partnership with the United Nations on Sustainable Development Goals last night, Mutsvangwa said Mr Biti and his peers were conspiring with detractors to smuggle back colonial rule.

"You went to America with your colleagues to ask for sanctions and this is the problem that we have of domestic elements conspiring with foreign countries against their country," he said.

"This is the bane of Africa."

Mutsvangwa said the liberation struggle was an essential element of Zimbabwe's history, adding that people could not develop without knowing their history.

He said freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for all Zimbabweans to enjoy. Mr Biti said there was nothing special about participating in the liberation struggle.

He said he and his ilk did not participate in the liberation struggle because they were too young.

Mr Biti said those who liberated the country should "go back and tie it again and we will untie it ourselves."

He accused Mutsvangwa of being a thug, but Mutsvangwa said he does not compromise on matters of national interest and the liberation struggle.

Asked to respond on the strength of Zimbabwe's institutions to fight corruption, Mutsvangwa said the country had strong institutions, but urged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to stop allocation of funds and allow free trading of currency on the market.

He criticised Old Mutual for usurping the powers of the RBZ to determine the country's exchange rate.

Mutsvangwa applauded Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube for addressing currency issues.

He said allocation of funds by the RBZ was in itself a source for corruption.

Mr Biti differed on the strength of the country's institutions, saying they were only strong on paper.

He accused the institutions of being captured, and said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission had no capacity to deal with corruption.

