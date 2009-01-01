Home | World | Africa | Barry Daka dies

THE domestic football fraternity plunged into mourning yesterday following the death of Highlanders legend, Barry Daka.

Daka, who starred for Bosso both as a player and coach, passed away yesterday morning at his Barbourfields home after a short illness.

He was 71.

Bosso paid tribute to their former player and coach on Twitter.

Former Warriors coach, Sunday Chidzambwa, who worked with Daka at different points in their careers, said the game had lost one of its pillars.

"We have lost a legend, someone I had known for a long time both as an opponent and a workmate,'' said Chidzambwa.

"I started to play against him while he was still with Wankie in a Castle Cup before we met again in several other high-profile matches.

"He was one of the most talented, soft-spoken and down-to-earth person who liked his job.

"We travelled together several times, he was my assistant, and he helped me with a lot of ideas.''

The Botswana Football Association president, Maclean Letshwiti, also sent their condolences to the Daka family.

The coach guided a number of clubs in that country.

"It is with great sadness that this morning we learnt of the untimely passing of highly-respected coach Barry Daka.

"Daka served many clubs in Botswana, his country and in other African countries.

"Coach Daka has certainly contributed to our football development, nurturing and developing a number of local players over the many years he has spent with several clubs in Botswana.

"His untimely death is certainly a great loss to the region and, in particular, to many aspiring coaches who were inspired by his tactical acumen and technical ability to guide players and lead teams.

"Our hearts are with his family, friends and clubs such as Mochudi Centre Chiefs, Ecco City Greens, and Notwane with whom he had relations through football.''

Veteran football journalist, Charles Mabika, said the sport had lost someone who introduced football to several young players.

"He had an eye for talent as he is the one, together with Roy Barreto, introduced players like Peter Ndlovu, Adam Ndlovu (late) and Benjamin Nkonjera (late), to mention but a few, to professional football.

"We have lost a father figure who saw it all from playing to coaching."

Former DeMbare coach, David Mandigora, said Daka was one of the people who were interested in working with young footballers.

"He taught me a lot and I am at a loss of words," said Mandigora.

Moses "Bambo" Chunga said Daka was another example of a hero who was ignored in life and was now being celebrated in death.

"I would be happier if the nation appreciated his good work while he was still alive such that he would know his true value unlike to praise him now that he is no more,'' said Chunga.

"The man deserved a lot of respect and we are not the same without him.''

ZIFA also joined the nation in mourning Daka.

"He served the association well and with great distinction. Football has been left poorer," said the association's spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela. Daka's son, Mayfield said his father passed away in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Daka was still actively involved in coaching Bulawayo City where he was working with the club's juniors.

