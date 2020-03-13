Home | World | Africa | Woman with coronavirus travels from US to London to Kenya

Kenya has confirmed that a woman has tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said she had arrived from the US on 5 March and tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

She had travelled from the US, transiting in London without leaving the airport.

The minister said the patient was now stable and eating, adding that her fever had gone down.

She would be kept in isolation until she tested negative, he said.

