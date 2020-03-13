Home | World | Africa | Woman with coronavirus travels from US to London to Kenya
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Kenya has confirmed that a woman has tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said she had arrived from the US on 5 March and tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

She had travelled from the US, transiting in London without leaving the airport.

The minister said the patient was now stable and eating, adding that her fever had gone down.

She would be kept in isolation until she tested negative, he said.

Kenya's Citizen TV tweeted a video of the minister's statement:

BREAKING: Mutahi Kagwe: Ministry of health has confirmed the first coronavirus case in Kenya. The Kenyan citizen returning from the US to Nairobi via London on 5th March. She was confirmed positive by the national influenza lab. However, the patient is stable pic.twitter.com/zvcIqywu4U

— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 13, 2020

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

