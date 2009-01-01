Home | World | Africa | EFF attacks Mnangagwa, Chamisa for failing to inspire hope

The little known opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters Zimbabwe (EFF) Zimbabwe has slammed President Mnangagwa and MDC's Nelson Chamisa, labeling both of them failures who cannot inspire people in the country at all levels.

In a statement, EFF Zimbabwe president Innocent Ndibali said Chamisa's MDC, which runs many urban local authorities, has failed the people while President Mnangagwa's government which runs the central government has failed the country at large.

Ndibali said Chamisa and President Mnangagwa should equally take the blame for running down the country which has a lot of potential.

"It is not surprising that Zanu-PF and MDC are silent on the issue of coronavirus because between them, they have destroyed all the health infrastructure needed to respond to the coronavirus.

"MDC has destroyed the capacity and ability of local authorities they have run for 20 years through corruption and incompetence with Zanu-PF failing to govern at national level.

"MDC and Zanu-PF are two peas in a pod and the only difference is that one is a failure at local level while the other is a failure at a national and global scale," said Ndibali in a statement.

Ndibali said that EFF Zimbabwe has great concern for the people of Zimbabwe and called on leaders to come together and put the country first in the face of a hopeless situation.

"Chamisa and Mnangagwa are busy planning for 2023 while we have a situation which if not prepared for will wipe out the voters which are being targeted.

"Who will be voting in 2023 if coronavirus hits the country? If the virus can wipe out thousands in China which is way ahead of us in terms of development and technological advancement, how many will die in Zimbabwe which is centuries behind?

"This is the narrative which our political leaders should be pushing rather than major on minors," said Ndibali.

