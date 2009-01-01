Home | World | Africa | Armed robbers remanded in custody

Two armed robbers, who waylaid a security vehicle and stole US$7 000, ZAR96 450 and $300 cash in transit destined for CBZ Mutoko branch, have been remanded in custody after appearing before Mutoko provincial magistrate.

Luckmore Chibira (37) and Courage Kambarami (23) were not asked to plead when they appeared at the weekend before provincial magistrate Witness Mtetwa who remanded them in custody to March 23.

Prosecutor Wills Kavhumbura told the court that the accused, together with five accomplices who are still at large, waylaid Modern Security cash-in-transit vehicle on March 2.

The court heard that the pair, who were armed with four pistols, drove to Nyamapanda in a Toyota Wish on March 1. On March 2, they saw a cash-in-transit a Toyota D4D vehicle registration number AEK0482 coming out of VID Nyamapanda on its way to CBZ in Mutoko.

The vehicle was being driven by Admire Zvarevedza who was accompanied by Lovemore Zvarevedza, both employees of the security company.

They trailed the vehicle and at the 174km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway, the suspects blocked the security vehicle before demanding cash and the security guard's firearms.

They took ignition keys, a XSQ cellphone, a revolver a 303 rifle loaded with two rounds, a trunk that had US$7 000, ZAR96 450 and $300.

The accused then dumped the empty cash box, pistol and a 303 rifle and sped off.

Kambarami went on a spending spree in Domboshawa, prompting Criminal Investigations Department officers to question him. He implicated Chibira and five others who are at large.

Kambarami and Chibira have pending armed robbery cases in Chegutu and Kwekwe.

Police recovered a trunk, pistol and rifle.

