Mnangagwa repossesses Chikwinya's farm

FORMER Women's Affairs minister Nyasha Chikwinya has lost her farm measuring 149 hectares after Lands minister Perrance Shiri recently refreshed a 2016 government decision to withdraw her offer letter.

Chikwinya has now approached the High Court challenging Shiri's decision, arguing that it was based on malicious intent and was unlawfully executed.

The former minister in the late former President Robert Mugabe's government cited Shiri, Local Government minister July Moyo and Mama Mafuyana Housing Co-operative as co-respondents in the matter.

Chikwinya said since getting an offer letter in 2003, government has not informed her of any wrongdoing, only to be served with a letter on February 5, 2020 ordering her to vacate the land.

"This application seeks to set aside the decision of first respondent (Perrance Shiri) purportedly made in January 2016, by which he sought to withdraw the offer letter given to me (Nyasha Chikwinya) on June 6, 2003 in respect of subdivision 26 measuring 149 hectares of Pilgrims Rest PTN of Glen Forest Farm, Goromonzi District of Mashonaland East province," she said.

"Relief is sought on the basis that the decision aforementioned is illegal by common law and is, at any rate, in violation of the Administrative Justice Act. It is my contention in this regard that the decision involved is without jurisdiction, irregular, unreasonable, incompetent, biased, malicious and altogether unfair."

According to Chikwinya, the piece of land was incorporated into the precincts of the city of Harare and for that reason, she applied for change of use of the land and the city fathers together with the Local Government minister approved her application.

She said later, as a result of that process, the land was subdivided into various residential and related stands.

During the same period, a portion of the land was invaded by Mama Mafuyana Housing Co-operative, stating it had been given rights to the piece of land in terms of the Urban Development Act.

"No such law exists. Third respondent (Mama Mafuyana Housing Co-operative) evidently has no rights to the piece of land in question," she said, adding that because of the disturbances by the housing co-operative, it became important for the Lands minister to restate her rights to the piece of land in question, not to evict her.

The matter is pending.

