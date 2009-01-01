Home | World | Africa | 'ZERA has no capacity to monitor fuel stations illegally selling in forex'

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has no capacity to monitor and ensure that authorised service stations are the only ones selling fuel in forex, energy deputy minister Magna Mudyiwa has said.

Mudyiwa said government had received allegations that most service stations, including the unauthorised, were now selling fuel in forex.

"Those are allegations that there are many service stations which are demanding forex. However, as I have said before, there are only a few which are allowed, so we are investigating all those issues so that we ensure that there are few service stations allowed," she said.

"The ZERA is moving around monitoring and evaluating but they are being overwhelmed on their capacity and they cannot go to each and every service station and they cannot monitor how fuel is being distributed."

Mudyiwa said only after they establish how many service stations were illegally selling fuel in forex will they map a way forward.

"We are doing our level best but the challenge before us is not small but a big one," she said.

"The prices are controlled but for those ones who are selling illegally, their prices are not controlled by ZERA, they are just putting their prices. It is not lawful, they were not authorised by ZERA. That is why we are saying we are trying to investigate and find out the truth."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...