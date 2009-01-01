Home | World | Africa | Tell the truth - Chief Charumbira tells Mnangagwa's ministers

President of the Chiefs council and Zanu-PF sympathiser Chief Fortune Charumbira has demanded that government ministers tell the truth about problems affecting the country instead of either feigning ignorance or misleading Zimbabweans by painting good pictures of bad situations.

Charumbira was speaking in the Senate on Thursday responding to Home affairs deputy Minister Mike Madiro who had told the house that he was not aware that businesses were demanding forex from customers.

"This issue has troubled us. This week the Minister of Health and Child Care gave a very truthful statement about coronavirus. He said it as it is. We want all Ministers to do that. All Ministers have to do that. It is not your problem; it is not your fault. This is for the nation," said Charumbira.

"If there is no rain, there is no rain and if we have drought, it is not your fault, do not tell us that it has rained. These things are happening. We want us to help each other. If we agree that we are having a problem, we can assist each other because if we go out in the streets, we see it happening."

Charumbira said Madiro's feigned ignorance was weakening Senate in coming up with solutions to the problem.

"The question is, if you say you do not know, you weaken us. We are asking and if you do not know, come back with a Ministerial Statement here that we get the truth that we fix the problem together. People are suffering. We cannot keep quiet when people are suffering. This is very bad. More people are demanding forex. We have to do something," he said.

