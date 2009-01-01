Home | World | Africa | Mthuli Ncube attacked for evading Senate

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has been attacked for snubbing the Senate and depriving Senators a chance to ask him questions on matters related to his ministry and the country's failing economy.

Senator Tichinani Mavetera said most questions they wanted explanations on needed Ncube to attend Senate.

"We have been having so many issues related to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development. Most of the Ministers, including the Leader of Government Business are not competent to answer those issues.

"I think the country currently is under severe economic problems and we need answers to tell our constituents. Therefore, we need the Minister to come and address this House on the economic situation in the country," said Mavetera.

Senate President Mike Nyambuya concurred with Mavetera noting that most Ministers had not attended Senate.

"I think your point of order is very important. The Leader of the House is not here and those questions where the particular Ministers for those Ministries are not here, it is going to be very difficult," he said.

Senator Lillian Timvoes said Ncube needed to come and explain his policies that were backfiring resulting in the exchange rates shooting up.

"I am sure you have already heard about the complaint that things are getting out of hand out there. So, we need answers from the Finance Minister. Things are not well out there. Obviously, the policy that the Finance Minister has introduced seems to have back-fired. People are suffering and the rates this morning had gone up to more than RTGs$40 to US$1. Now people cannot afford anything.



"What is the Finance Minister really doing? People are panicking and lost for words. Surely, the Finance Minister should be here," she said.

Nyambuya told Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who is leader of the house, to remind Ncube to do his work.

"I was going to ask the Leader of the House to remind the Minister of Finance and Economic Development that we have two Houses in this Parliament… So please can you talk to the Minister to do his work," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...