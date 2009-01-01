Mnangagwa govt rapped for 'killing' Lovemore Majaivana

Majaivana is alive and lives in the United States.
MDC Alliance said they were appalled by the embarrassing error as they called for the book to be withdrawn.
"We're appalled that a book that is "approved by the Ministry of Education" contains embarrassing errors like this. Lovemore Majaivana is not 'late.' He's alive. There should be no room for such sloppiness in the school curriculum. The book must be recalled and corrected," said the party in a statement.
Respected Academic Dr Alex Magaisa said the book is toxic to children.
"The authors, publishers and the Ministry of Education which approved this book decided to "kill" music legend Lovemore Majaivana. He is late, they say. Whatever happened to basic fact-checking? What other poison are they feeding the kids in the name of education?" he said.
