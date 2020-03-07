Home | World | Africa | Jonathan Moyo threatens law suit against Nick Mangwana
Jonathan Moyo threatens law suit against Nick Mangwana



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Former Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo has threatened to sue Pemernent secretary in the ministry of information, Publicity and Broadcasting services Nick Mangwana for claiming that he (Moyo) said there will be a coup in Zimbabwe.

"Iwe @nickmangwana you quote me in today's #Herald claiming I said "there will be a coup in Zimbabwe in February 2020" & the #KwekweAgreement "is supposed to be consummated on March 7, 2020". I give you 48 hours to put the evidence of the quotes here. If you fail, I'LL SUE YOU!," Moyo twitted.

Mangwana had claimed in the Herald newspaper that Moyo said there will be coup in Zimbabwe.

