Home | World | Africa | Roll out mass campaigns on coronavirus risk - govt urged
Jonathan Moyo threatens law suit against Nick Mangwana
NPRC to bring peace to the victims of Gukurahundi

Roll out mass campaigns on coronavirus risk - govt urged



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 21 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Government has been challenged to roll out a mass campaign on the coronavirus risk as the nation is under threat of having an outbreak considering that the country relies on foreign goods.

The call was made by the Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fights (ZEFF) - an opposition political outfit.

ZEFFsaid government must take a leaf from other world leaders who have sought to address the people's fears of the virus.

"We are concerned over our health infrastructure that has collapsed. Lack of urgency by the government shows that we are not prepared to fight the virus," Innocent Ndibali, the Zeff president said in a statement.

Coronavirus also known as 2019-nCoV was first discovered in Wuhan, central China on December 31, 2019 and has claimed over 4000 lives with more than thousands of infections confirmed worldwide.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162