Roll out mass campaigns on coronavirus risk - govt urged
- 2 hours 21 minutes ago
The call was made by the Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fights (ZEFF) - an opposition political outfit.
ZEFFsaid government must take a leaf from other world leaders who have sought to address the people's fears of the virus.
"We are concerned over our health infrastructure that has collapsed. Lack of urgency by the government shows that we are not prepared to fight the virus," Innocent Ndibali, the Zeff president said in a statement.
Coronavirus also known as 2019-nCoV was first discovered in Wuhan, central China on December 31, 2019 and has claimed over 4000 lives with more than thousands of infections confirmed worldwide.
