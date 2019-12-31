Home | World | Africa | Roll out mass campaigns on coronavirus risk - govt urged

Government has been challenged to roll out a mass campaign on the coronavirus risk as the nation is under threat of having an outbreak considering that the country relies on foreign goods.

The call was made by the Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fights (ZEFF) - an opposition political outfit.

ZEFFsaid government must take a leaf from other world leaders who have sought to address the people's fears of the virus.

"We are concerned over our health infrastructure that has collapsed. Lack of urgency by the government shows that we are not prepared to fight the virus," Innocent Ndibali, the Zeff president said in a statement.

Coronavirus also known as 2019-nCoV was first discovered in Wuhan, central China on December 31, 2019 and has claimed over 4000 lives with more than thousands of infections confirmed worldwide.

