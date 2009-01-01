Home | World | Africa | NPRC to bring peace to the victims of Gukurahundi

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has promised to bring peace in the nation targeting the four provinces that were affected by Gukurahundi.

This was revealed during the three-day workshop that was held in Bulawayo.

Commissioner Patience Chiradza said as a way forward the NPRC will have a subsequent meeting and come up with plans in terms of activities that are needed to be done.

"As they are four provinces that were affected we have proposed that once the other provinces hold workshop they can be a combined meeting with the representatives of each province so that they put ideas together particularly on issues of Gukurahundi which is affecting the four provinces," said Chiradza.

Chiradza said they are waiting for the next step so that the necessary recommendations can be made whilst waiting for a meeting that will be connived by his excellence president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The meeting will be held with the president together with the chiefs to finalize, how the issues around documents such as birth certificates and that will also feed into commissions program around healing and reconciliation," she said.

"Our understanding as a commission is that the government decides to move the independence celebrations in different part of the country to help bring the people together," said Chiradza.

NPRC chairperson retired Justice Selo Masole Nare said the contributions were good, the people talked their minds and what is believed to be looked into.

"As the chairman l am really excited that the workshop went very well as the contributions were good, the people talked their minds. In this area we have the issue of Gukurahundi sometimes people hesitate to talk about it. The president has assured them to talk freely about it hence we heard people talking freely about Gukurahundi," said Nare.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...