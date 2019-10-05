Home | World | Africa | Uncle rapes niece (13) bribes her with jiggies

A MAN fromn Matobo is in trouble after he allegedly raped his niece (13) several times before giving her jiggies as bribe for her not to report the abuse.

It is the state case that the man who can not be named to protect the identity of the min or used to stay together with his niece when the rape incidents occurred.

The man (36) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mafios Moyo.

He was remanded in custody to March 20 for judgement.

The court was told that sometime in January 2019, the girl was in company of the man when they went to look after cattle in the bush.

It is alleged that whilst they were in the bush he told the girl to lie down in the ground and she refused.

The man lifted the girl up with his one hand with her back whilst he used the other hand to fumble the girl's body before forcing her to lay down.

He went on to remove the girl's underwear whilst she tried to escape and told her to keep quiet or else he will end her life after bribing her with jiggies.

It is the state case that he raped the girl once without her consent after finishing, He ordered her to wear her clothes and return back home.

He told the girl not to anyone or else he was going to kill her.

On the third day the girl was at home in her bedroom in the evening, she was about to sleep when he entered in her room and ordered her to keep quiet.

He removed his cloths, the girls and raped her again without protection and gave her jiggies.

The man went back to his bedroom and ordered the girl not to tell anyone, he skipped a day and come again during the same time had sexually intercourse with her until the month of May 2019.

The court was told that in May 2019 the girl went to Bulawayo to visit her father and come back home sometime in the month of September 2019.

It is alleged that that he visited the girl in his bedroom on the third day of her arrival during the evening and had sexual intercourse with her and gave her jiggies.

He skipped a day and come during the same time and raped her again. On October 5, 2019 he came into the girl's room in the evening as usual with his blanket and slept beside the girl.

He raped the girl again during the night and slept beside her. It is alleged that at around 11pm, the girl's uncle knocked in her room looking for him and she told him that he was sleeping in her bedroom. The uncle ordered the girl not to wake him up, he woke up and went outside the girl's bedroom leaving his blanket behind.

At around 12am midnight the uncle's wife woke the girl up and asked her what he was doing in her bedroom and she narrated to her the whole story.

On October 6 2019, the matter was reported at police which led to his arrest.

