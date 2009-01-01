Home | World | Africa | Namibia cancels Independence celebrations, bans flights & gatherings to fight Coronavirus

Namibia has cancelled its Independence Day commemorations scheduled for 21 March as part of efforts to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Namibia has so far recorded two cases.

Namibian President Hage Geingob said they were suspending flights going to and coming from Ethiopia, Germany and Qatar for 30 days.

He said public gatherings and foreign travels by government officials have also been banned for 30 days.

"The health of Namibians is the first priority. Appropriate precautionary measures must be taken. To protect Namibians from being affected by this virus:

"The Independence Celebrations that were scheduled for Independence Stadium are called off. However, the swearing-in-ceremony will take place at State House," said Geingob.

"The financial outlay for Independence Celebrations will be diverted to the fight against the Coronavirus.

"The Namibian Government is suspending inbound and outbound travel to and from Qatar, Ethiopia and Germany with immediate effect for a period of 30 days.

"All big gatherings are suspended for a period of 30 days."

Geingob also orders the lockdown of the Windhoek Gymnasium with immediate effect for a period of two weeks.

"Suspension of all travels by Namibian government officials, including State-Owned Enterprises," he said.

