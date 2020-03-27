Objection Letter to illegal land seizure

Dear The City Council of Harare,

Copy to: His Excellence the President of Zimbabwe Hon ED Mnangagwa, ZACC, Local Government, Warren Park Constituency MP, All Harare Councillors, Residents, OH members, Prince Edward School



I was a former Prince Edward School boy and I was a Member of the Old Hararians Association which I shall refer to as Old Hararians Sports Club (OH) . It has been brought to my attention that the local authority is parcelling out the piece of land that is run by OH for some funny illegal development. (See attached document).





This is an institution that was created in 1900, its role was to be an after "school" facility for those students who would have left school and would continue their sports activities at the club . As a community, this facility is where we go for sporting activities and I am hereby objecting to the changes that are being proposed. OH has a lease agreement that runs from September 2016 to September 2044 and according to the Urban and Council Act, seizure and change of an institution that is under lease is illegal.

The City of Harare has done the same to Sherwood Golf Club, Mount Pleasant Golf Club, Highlands and Gweru Sport Club. As a resident, a member of OH and a former Prince Edward School student, I will not allow this kind of criminality to happen in my community. I am calling on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), President Of Zimbabwe, the Local Government, Members of Parliament, Councillors, Residents, current and Prince Edward Old boys and members of OH to immediately stop this illegal seizure from happening to OH.

Should you require any additional information or clarification of any comments made, please do not hesitate to contact us on +263772278161

Yours Sincerely,

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi