Obhudas on Decks to 'revive' Bulawayo nightlife

The experienced wheel-spinning duo of DJ Keitho, real name Keith Ndiweni, and DA Grooveman, real name Albert Hlabo, has vowed to revive Bulawayo's dwindling nightlife by returning back to the basics with their brand Obhudas on Decks.

Obhudas simply means "big brothers".

This initiative comes at a time when many clubs and DJs are chasing trends and playing new school music such as Amapiano, Gqom andTrap.

"The idea of this initiative and brand Obhudas on Decks is to bring back the nightlife vibe, which Bulawayo was known for," said DA Grooveman.

"The value of nightlife is going down and we want to revive that practice with our brand.

"We are targeting mature people who used to frequent clubs, but now are stuck at home as clubs have been bombarded by youngsters."

DJ Keitho said they would bring a new lease of life to the night culture.

"We are going to do things differently, mature and classy," he said.

"I have been playing old school since 2006. Besides the fact that I like old school, we realised that there was a wide gap of the audience who prefer classical old school music.

"We will be taking this initiative around Bulawayo and outside the city."

Meanwhile, the duo's new initiative broke ice, with a show dubbed Fashion, Food and Music at the New Alabama Jazz Bar at Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo last week on Saturday.

Music selection was centred on old school jams, R'n'B, Kwaito and hip-hop.

There was a fashion exhibition by revellers on the red carpet and also food samples.

