Zanu-PF thrash MDC in Chimanimani by election



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 56 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
THE RULING party, Zanu-PF has retained the Chimanimani Ward 16 council seat after party candidate Charles Chinamira amassed 1 589 votes against MDC's Erasmus Brightwell Murada who got 231 votes.

The elections were conducted in a generally peaceful manner. Chimanimani Ward 16 had a total of 4 027 voters.

The MDC failed to deploy elections agencies in all 11 polling stations. According to the Manicaland Provincial Elections Officer, Moffat Musaveva, the MDC party did not attend even the training sessions for unknown reasons, hence only Zanu-PF agencies were monitoring the election process.

The Chimanimani rural ward 16 fell vacant after the death of Zanu-PF's Tendai Nyabanga in December last year.

Last month Zanu-PF again won the Mwenezi West Ward 15 by-election with the party's candidate Samuel Kwinika polling 1 811 votes while the MDC candidate Shepherd Dzuda got 27 votes.

The Ward 15 seat had fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF Councillor, Edson Chauke in November last year.

