Home | World | Africa | Zifa must boycott Algeria trip

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) should take a leaf out of Getafe president Angel Torres's book in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused havoc in the world of sport.

Getafe were due to play Inter Milan in an Europa League clash on Thursday night at the San Siro Stadium in Italy.

Italy is currently in lockdown due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus, but Uefa had insisted the game would go ahead behind closed doors.

"Unless this situation changes a lot, Getafe will not travel to Italy tomorrow. We have asked Uefa to consider an alternative to playing in Milan. We have asked for help from the Spanish FA too.

"If we have to lose the tie, we'll lose it. I'm not going to take any kind of risk," Torres told Spanish media on Wednesday.

At the moment, Zifa is currently in a spot of bother on the direction to take regarding the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifiers against Algeria.

The Warriors are expected to travel to Blida for the first game on March 26 while the second match's venue is still unclear due to a stadia ban that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) imposed on Zimbabwe.

Algeria is the second worst-affected country on the continent when it comes to this global pandemic, which has killed over 4 000 and infected more than 120 000 people globally after first being detected in Wuhan, China, last December.

The situation in Algerian has reached desperate levels, with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune earlier this week banning all public gatherings, including in stadia.

Federation of Algeria Football officials are willing to go ahead with the game behind closed doors or changing the venue from Blida where there are the highest numbers of confirmed cases, and staging it in Algiers.

The North African country also recorded its first coronavirus death on Thursday, further bringing the match into doubt.

However, it seems Caf are taking this virus lightly and are willing to put players and spectators' lives at risk by going ahead with the upcoming matches.

Zifa president Felton Kamambo needs to step up just like Torres and tell Caf that the Warriors will not be travelling to Algeria.

The government has already made its position clear and does not want the team to make the trip and Zifa should follow suit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...