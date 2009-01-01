Can Mnangagwa regain lost mojo?

THERE will only be a few names of presidents etched in the history books of Zimbabwe. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will obviously be one of them.Though the list is small, future generations are going to be astounded by the total destruction inflicted on the once thriving economy attributed to these names.

While many poverty-weary Zimbabweans have lost faith in the government because of its poorly thought out policies, there are some staunch Zanu-PF supporters who are convinced that Mnangagwa can still fix his badly tarnished image by rebuilding a new and prosperous Zimbabwe despite blowing the unique window of opportunity to change the political and economic landscape that was presented to him when he was thrust into the "hot seat" following the November 2017 coup.

Should the loyal party members be proved right, it will be a massive and record achievement indeed for our president since the task appears insurmountable from all angles.

Challenges abound: corruption, factionalism, shrinking production, lack of foreign direct investment, soaring unemployment, a thriving black market, skyrocketing prices, gun-totting/machete wielding robbers, shortages of medicine, cash, fuel, water… the list is endless — there is utter poverty, despair and hopelessness out there.

However, any effort to positively turn around the economy should start with the powers-that-be demanding results from those in high offices. Government officials should be chosen on merit.

The importance of choosing only the most competent candidates cannot be overstated. High offices should be staffed with capable and committed persons. There's nothing more inspirational than seeing leaders with the welfare of the people at heart — genuine leaders exhibit boundless energy and passion for what they do.

The perception is that an extraordinary number of high office-bearers are in those positions due to the president's "goodwill". It is believed that only one "ingredient" is demanded to be in high office — loyalty. Blind, total and absolute loyalty.

Social commentators say those in the party and government will be forgiven for any corruption or failure provided they are loyal. This, of course, is a recipe for disaster since loyalty can easily be faked, enabling one to get away with murder.

Mnangagwa should also decisively tackle rampant corruption. Corruption has to be sternly condemned. The president must vehemently speak up against corruption, acknowledge that his ministers are involved in corruption and take appropriate action.

Speaking to the Daily News recently, Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said the current efforts against the high levels of corruption were "frustrating".

Mangwana had also expressed the concern on social media that Zacc appeared more visible in newspapers than it was on the ground.

"I wish Zacc would talk less and get more convictions. We see a lot of Zacc in the papers on a daily basis, but … not reportages on who has gone down, but a lot of what the public is perceiving as hot air," he said.

There is a tendency to hide behind sanctions unnecessarily. The reasons proffered for the continuation of sanctions have to be analysed critically and addressed.

Mnangagwa is on record describing Western sanctions as a "cancer" sapping the economy, and his supporters denouncing the measures.

The need to appreciate the importance of concerted effort from all stakeholders including key political players cannot be over-emphasised.

According media reports, International Monetary Fund representative to Zimbabwe Patrick Imam said inclusive dialogue is crucial for the country to rejuvenate.

The president should swiftly begin to implement the necessary reforms to boost economic growth and transform the political landscape.

Can Mnangagwa, whose return to Zimbabwe after fleeing for safety when the late former president Robert Mugabe sacked him prompted celebrations in the country's Parliament and on the streets of Harare, regain his lost mojo? Only time will tell. Unfortunately, time is fast running out for him.