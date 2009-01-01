Home | World | Africa | Zanu fails to disrupt Higher Education Committee meeting
Zapu raps Muchinguri over coronavirus remarks
Your worship how many times should l pay for one crime - maize thief asks magistrate

Zanu fails to disrupt Higher Education Committee meeting



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zanu MPs this morning mounted a spirited effort to disrupt the Higher and Tertiary Education Committee meeting but to no avail.

The MDC MPs who are the majority members of the Committee managed to strongly withstand the effort by the Zanu MPs. One of the Zanu
MPs explained that they were all whipped into doing this as part of a desperate strategy to force the MDC to accept the legitimacy of ED.

However, the position of all MDC MPs remains very clear and unequivocal.
 
ED lost the 2018 Presidential elections to Advocate Nelson Chamisa who managed to garner the highest ever number of votes by a winner of
presidential elections in the entire history of Zimbabwe of more than 2.6 million.

MDC Communications

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 146