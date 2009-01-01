Home | World | Africa | Zanu fails to disrupt Higher Education Committee meeting

Zanu MPs this morning mounted a spirited effort to disrupt the Higher and Tertiary Education Committee meeting but to no avail.

The MDC MPs who are the majority members of the Committee managed to strongly withstand the effort by the Zanu MPs. One of the Zanu

MPs explained that they were all whipped into doing this as part of a desperate strategy to force the MDC to accept the legitimacy of ED.

However, the position of all MDC MPs remains very clear and unequivocal.ED lost the 2018 Presidential elections to Advocate Nelson Chamisa who managed to garner the highest ever number of votes by a winner ofpresidential elections in the entire history of Zimbabwe of more than 2.6 million.

MDC Communications

