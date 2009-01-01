Zanu fails to disrupt Higher Education Committee meeting

Zanu MPs this morning mounted a spirited effort to disrupt the Higher and Tertiary Education Committee meeting but to no avail.
The MDC MPs who are the majority members of the Committee managed to strongly withstand the effort by the Zanu MPs. One of the Zanu
MPs explained that they were all whipped into doing this as part of a desperate strategy to force the MDC to accept the legitimacy of ED.
ED lost the 2018 Presidential elections to Advocate Nelson Chamisa who managed to garner the highest ever number of votes by a winner of
presidential elections in the entire history of Zimbabwe of more than 2.6 million.
MDC Communications
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 146