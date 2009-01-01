Home | World | Africa | Your worship how many times should l pay for one crime - maize thief asks magistrate
Zanu fails to disrupt Higher Education Committee meeting
Entrepreneur Chiedza Ziyambe becomes first Zimbabwean to launch lingerie line in the UK

Your worship how many times should l pay for one crime - maize thief asks magistrate



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A 29-YEAR -OLD maize thief was caught stealing maize cobs by a farmer and was  bashed after being charged Us$10 for truck hiring which he lost to the truck driver.

Lucky Nyamasora was slapped with $1300 fine by Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro for stealing 173 green maize cobs.

In mitigation Nyamasora said the farmer meted instant justice on him after he caught him stealing and hired a lorry to carry his loot which he paid UD$10.

"Your worship, it is unfair that I'm in court today. The maize cobs owner assaulted me, the driver I had hired to ferry the loot also took my US$10 and now I'm in court. How many times should I pay for I crime?" lamented Nyamasora.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on March 7 Nyamasora entered into Sande Ruwisi's field in Guruve and stole 173 maize cobs.

A hired lorry driver saw the maize being taken from the bush to be loaded in his lorry and he became suspicious and quizzed Nyamasoka who confessed that he had stolen the maize.

The lorry driver told the farmer about the theft and he filed a police report leading to the arrest of Nyamasoka.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 146