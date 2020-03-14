Home | World | Africa | Entrepreneur Chiedza Ziyambe becomes first Zimbabwean to launch lingerie line in the UK

Nottingham-based fashionpreneur, Chiedza Ziyambe, has announced the relaunch of her luxury lingerie line, MissChii.

Fearless, stylish and edgy, the stunning high-end underwear line has been designed by her for voluptuous women.

The beautiful and sultry intimates feature striking and distinctive patterns and colours inspired by Zimbabwe's national flower, the Flame Lily.

Chiedza says the line was motivated by her own experiences as a woman, the frustration of multiple 'lingerie faux-pas' and her need for freedom, comfort and sensual expression.

"I'm quite busty and the existing underwear lines didn't cut it for me - not even those designed for the full-figured woman."

As part of the launch, MissChii has cast 'real' and voluptuous women of various body shapes and skin tones in the initial campaign.

"I think it's important that women of all sizes are represented and the new line, including the marketing, embodies that."

"My aim is to encourage body confidence and freedom of expression through lingerie that fits well, looks good, feels good and creates different moods. We are all multi-dimensional with different aspects to our personality.

"I want women to wear MissChii and feel beautiful and sensual, embrace their individuality and express their freedom," she added.

Currently the line includes bras and panties and Chiedza hopes to introduce bodysuits and robes in the future.

To create the line, Chiedza teamed up with a garment technician, machinist and cutter, who together have over 70 years of experience in the industry. She designs and her team brings the designs to life using the much sought-after French Leaver's lace and pure silk.

Originally manufactured in Nottingham in 1813, Leaver's lace is now made in France, mostly in Calais, but one manufacturer can still be found in the East Midlands region.

"French lace is luxurious and has a magical feeling against the skin; this fits with the brand's purpose which is to make the wearer feel like a million bucks."

In celebration of the launch, MissChii is offering an exclusive discount. Using the code LAUNCH, first time buyers will receive 10% on all products in the range throughout March. The offer ends on 31 March 2020.

To purchase or subscribe for the latest news, fashion trends, tips, new arrivals and promotions visit www.misschii.com.

