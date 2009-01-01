That's how Zanu PF thinks
The whole world is stressed by Covid-19, then we have Oppah saying the virus is some kind of blessing in disguise and thanking it for killing Europeans.We hope the world forgives her and doesn't think the whole of Zimbabwe thinks like her and ZANU PF. We just have poor leaders whose every word stinks.
This time Oppah has shown the world what a pathetic human being she is, she has shown the world that she thinks like her president
