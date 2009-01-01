Home | World | Africa | That's how Zanu PF thinks
That's how Zanu PF thinks



Zimbabwe is facing the challenges haunting it because of the country's leadership, simple.  After a president who is busy talking about cockroaches and mortuary we have the woman with the most powerful position in politics, Oppah Muchinguri, saying the Corona virus is there to punish the west.  This is a why we are doomed as a nation - we have leaders that are not even good enough to be followers.

The whole world is stressed by Covid-19, then we have Oppah saying the virus is some kind of blessing in disguise and thanking it for killing Europeans.

We hope the world forgives her and doesn't think the whole of Zimbabwe thinks like her and ZANU PF.  We just have poor leaders whose every word stinks.

This time Oppah has shown the world what a pathetic human being she is, she has shown the world that she thinks like her president

