Zimbabwe Minister of Defence speech on Coronavirus toxic and misleading

Dear Editor,

It is extremely dangerous and disappointing to hear Oppah Muchinguri,Zimbabwe's minister of defence rejoicing and addressing people in Zimbabwe that Coronavirus has come to western countries as punishment from God. This is more blasphemous and toxic . Oppah blames the west for sanctions against Zimbabwe and says it's now payback time and mentions that Trump should know that he is not God.

There is a lot of economic mismanagement in Zimbabwe by such Ministers and a lot of political meltdown yet they still blame it on sanctions. Coronavirus is everyone's concern and worry .True leaders fight and help each other with ideas to clamp down the virus . Instead Oppah should have encouraged people to take measures of cleanliness and educate them on the dos and don'ts in order to reduce infection from the virus.

Such toxic leaders like Oppah should not have political space as they shift blame instead of fixing the economy.

Kind Regards

Esther Tafadzwa Munyira