Home | World | Africa | Sakunda Holdings provides evidence for Command Agric funding

Fuel and agriculture giant Sakunda Holdings has provided oral evidence in Parliament for the Command Agriculture project funding, in the process quashing talk that it had abused public funds.

Appearing Monday before the Tendai Biti-Public Accounts Committee in Parliament, chief operating officer Mberikwazvo Chitambo provided evidence to the committee, which showed they only got US$1, 01 billion contrary to the legislators' claim that the company got US$3 billion.

Chitambo said all the money that was paid by government was accounted for.

"Mr Chairman, let me state that all the money we got was accounted for. We got an amount of US$1, 01 billion and that money went to suppliers of seed, fertilizer and all the inputs. We have accounted for everything," he said.

On payment forms, Chitambo said they did not get the money once, but in monthly batches.

"We did not receive this money once, but we got it on monthly basis. But because we had already worked on a framework, we even paid suppliers using our own funds. Remember, some of these suppliers did not want to work with the government because of the delays in payments and that is why they agreed to work with us," he added.

Asked if Sakunda had gone to tender, Chitambo said they were invited by government to work on the Command Agriculture project.

"We were invited to do this by the government in 2016 and we worked on a framework. Let me say this Mr Chairman, we were invited to save the agriculture industry which was under threat by then," he said.

Chitambo said everything was above board and all the suppliers were paid on time.

Questioned if they paid the money in local currency, Chitando responded: "We did not get all the money in foreign currency from the government, but we got some of it in local currency. So we would pay suppliers with the currency we got. For instance, we have some foreign suppliers who took us to court for that because we were given the money in local and foreign currency as those days it was 1:1."

The Public Accounts Committee gave Sakunda one week to provide paper trail showing how the money was used.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...