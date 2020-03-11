MDC-T Statement on CONVID-19

On the 11th of March 2020 the World Health Organization characterized Coronavirus as a Pandemic, this was prompted by the alarming levels of those affected and infected.

As the MDC-T party our Motto is "Prevention is better than Cure"

Based on the above we would like to implore Government to take a proactive approach to prepare and be ready for any outbreak. Government must take extra steps to Detect, Protect and Prevent this pandemic.

This Crisis is not just a public health crisis but it is a crisis which will affect every sector and it is therefore important that we have a holistic approach where Government and Society unite in preventing infections and minimizing the impact of COVID-19 so as to save lives.

Government must activate emergency response mechanisms at the same time they must come up with a coordinated approach to prevent the pandemic by ensuring that Testing and Screening facilities are water tight.

As MDC-T we are calling on every Zimbabwean to increase general and hand hygiene and to avoid physical and close contact, we are also urging Government and the generality of the population to avoid public gatherings of large numbers.

Coronavirus knows no boundaries, it knows no class or status and it knows no race, it is going to attack all of us at all levels. Collectively we must put stop-gap measures to fight this Pandemic: Yes We Can

It is therefore incumbent on Government to ensure that there is Capacity, there is enough resources and the resolve to attack this Pandemic because in the absence of capacity, in the absence of resources and in the absence of the resolve Coronavirus will overwhelm Government and the Health system, in the event this happens then it will be a steep hill to climb in dealing with the aftermath, therefore extra steps must be taken to prevent this Pandemic.

